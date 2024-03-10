Kennedy Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,940 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of Assertio worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Assertio during the third quarter valued at $10,045,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Assertio by 302.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,882,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Assertio by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,111,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Assertio by 143.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Assertio by 489.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,225,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,436 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assertio alerts:

Assertio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $8.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Assertio from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASRT

About Assertio

(Free Report)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.