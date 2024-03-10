Kennedy Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 80.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 48.9% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $115.82 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATO

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.