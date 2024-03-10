Kennedy Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,403 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Scholastic worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Scholastic by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Scholastic by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Trading Up 1.1 %

SCHL opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.83. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.06. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $45.98.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $562.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.23 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

See Also

