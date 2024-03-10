Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys 6,821 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,555 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZWS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $992,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 589,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,499,109.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $992,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 589,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,499,109.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,284,708.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,451,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,243 shares of company stock worth $8,004,982 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

