Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 69,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Barnes Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 121.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.29. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $43.65.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

