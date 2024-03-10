Kennedy Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,078 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of GEN Restaurant Group worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GENK. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in GEN Restaurant Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 379,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 79,299 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,984,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000.
GEN Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GENK opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.18. GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $20.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GENK
GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile
GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.
