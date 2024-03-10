Kennedy Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,078 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of GEN Restaurant Group worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GENK. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in GEN Restaurant Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 379,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 79,299 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,984,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GENK opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.18. GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEN Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:GENK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. GEN Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile



GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

