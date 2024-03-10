Kennedy Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 798.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $137,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,134,579.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,499 shares of company stock worth $638,060. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $63.09 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

View Our Latest Report on Trimble

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.