Kennedy Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Himax Technologies worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 197.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 757,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 502,682 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 30.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in Himax Technologies by 20.6% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 60,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

