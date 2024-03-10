Kennedy Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 41.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $477,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,723.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,374 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $477,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,723.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 12,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $430,596.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,393.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,483 shares of company stock worth $3,056,148 over the last three months. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SKWD opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.34 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.56%. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.