Kennedy Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Perion Network worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 227.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 27.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PERI. StockNews.com lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Perion Network Stock Down 2.8 %

PERI stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.09 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Perion Network’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

