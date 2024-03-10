Kennedy Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 89.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,406,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532,324 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,339,035,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $251,965,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,136,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,564 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWS stock opened at $121.71 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $122.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.31.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

