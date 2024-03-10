Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56,497 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of LSB Industries worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 488.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

LXU opened at $7.53 on Friday. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $559.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91.

LXU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

