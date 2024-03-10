Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 133,660,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,743,000 after purchasing an additional 117,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,003,000 after purchasing an additional 217,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,825 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,739,000 after purchasing an additional 111,594 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,853.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $70,463.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,321 shares of company stock valued at $489,087. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

CBSH opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

