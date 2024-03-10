Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,690 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 1.12% of Provident Bancorp worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in Provident Bancorp by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,820,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 138,274 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Provident Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $9.83 on Friday. Provident Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PVBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.