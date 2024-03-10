Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,789 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 303.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 493.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMBM opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. Cambium Networks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.59). Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.82 million. Research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

