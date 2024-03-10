Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,770 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Piedmont Lithium worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,412 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,011 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 176.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 343,563 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 219,206 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,687 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 11.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,392 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $22,645,000 after purchasing an additional 58,012 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of PLL opened at $13.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $65.72.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mineral exploration company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of ($7.31) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

