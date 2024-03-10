Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Green Brick Partners worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 396.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 155.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 96,923 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 157,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 34,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 21.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $59.36.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

