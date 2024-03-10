Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRNA. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth about $13,855,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 49.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,493,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,645,000 after purchasing an additional 822,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth about $4,234,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth about $1,841,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 611.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 419,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 360,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 33.33 and a quick ratio of 33.33. Verona Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Verona Pharma Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

