Kennedy Capital Management LLC Invests $1.45 Million in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 115,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of NETGEAR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $983,070,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 53.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.14 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $83,454.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,244.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $83,454.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,244.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $26,701.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,239.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,820 shares of company stock valued at $299,632 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

