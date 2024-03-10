Kennedy Capital Management LLC Invests $2.07 Million in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 728,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADV. Atairos Partners GP Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $4,636,000. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 91.7% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 3,124,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,967 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at $2,026,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,561,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 546.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 678,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 573,230 shares in the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.43.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

