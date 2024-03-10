Kennedy Capital Management LLC Invests $2.07 Million in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 728,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADV. Atairos Partners GP Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $4,636,000. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 91.7% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 3,124,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,967 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at $2,026,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,561,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 546.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 678,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 573,230 shares in the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Advantage Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on ADV
Advantage Solutions Company Profile
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Advantage Solutions
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.