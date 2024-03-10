Kennedy Capital Management LLC Invests $2 Million in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 427,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at $1,562,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 98.8% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 44.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HLI opened at $124.53 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $133.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLI has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,920 over the last 90 days. 25.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.