Kennedy Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Water Resources were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 160.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 135.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 9,660.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 47.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Trading Up 6.1 %

GWRS opened at $13.10 on Friday. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $316.63 million, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 15.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

About Global Water Resources

(Free Report)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.