Kennedy Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 2.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 4.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 21.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $298.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.82 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded West Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WTBA

About West Bancorporation

(Free Report)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.