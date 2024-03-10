Kennedy Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASPN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

