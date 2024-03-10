Kennedy Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hexcel by 838.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,738,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,213,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.46.

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

