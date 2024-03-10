Kennedy Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,932 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zevia PBC were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZVIA opened at $1.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $37.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

ZVIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 27,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $42,928.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,779,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,987.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 27,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $42,928.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,779,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,987.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $62,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,806,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,265.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,275 shares of company stock valued at $137,693 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

