Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 5,152 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 1.46% of AXT worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 234.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 317.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 542.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $199.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.24. AXT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

AXTI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of AXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.40 to $3.80 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

