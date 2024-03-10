Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 86,813 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,813 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of GoPro worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,539,000 after buying an additional 410,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,208,000 after buying an additional 132,213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 25.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 27.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,647,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares in the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPRO shares. Wedbush lowered shares of GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GoPro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

GoPro Stock Performance

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.99 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

