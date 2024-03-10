Kennedy Capital Management LLC Trims Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ESE opened at $100.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.46. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $118.60.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Sidoti downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Leon J. Olivier sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $90,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

