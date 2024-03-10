Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.300-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kroger also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.45.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. Kroger has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $56.04.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,724,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,626 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,410,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,158,000 after buying an additional 1,042,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

