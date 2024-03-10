Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of KLIC opened at $50.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 1.46. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $171.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,678.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

