Leerink Partnrs Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.39) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.31). The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.95) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.01) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

PTCT opened at $31.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.67. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $59.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Pierre Gravier bought 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $198,737.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,797. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $274,405.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre Gravier purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $198,737.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $869,797. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,788 shares of company stock worth $821,819. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

