Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 103,692 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.47% of Restaurant Brands International worth $98,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 414,074 shares of company stock valued at $31,405,529. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QSR. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.04. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.99 and a 12-month high of $81.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.36%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

