Legal & General Group Plc Buys 143,154 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,154 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $86,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $529,103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 655.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,351,000 after buying an additional 3,934,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after buying an additional 3,499,760 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after buying an additional 3,023,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $111,100,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DELL opened at $116.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $131.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.47 and a 200 day moving average of $75.74.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 242,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $29,009,518.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,371,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,121,740.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,677,359 shares of company stock valued at $422,782,644 over the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

