Legal & General Group Plc Buys 15,805 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,395,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Avantor were worth $92,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Avantor by 815.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Avantor by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $25.85.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

