Legal & General Group Plc Buys 358,512 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,935,314 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,512 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.42% of Rivian Automotive worth $95,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $28.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.52.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

