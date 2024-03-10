Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,524 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.51% of LPL Financial worth $92,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $263.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $271.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

