Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,728,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122,284 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $92,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 256.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,266,000 after buying an additional 5,544,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NiSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NiSource by 95.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,136,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,138 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,010,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Up 0.1 %

NI opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.11%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

