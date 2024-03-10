Legal & General Group Plc Has $100.34 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,736,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,799 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $100,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Incyte by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 1,458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $76.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.13.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

