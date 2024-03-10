Legal & General Group Plc Has $101.10 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,623 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.60% of PTC worth $101,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $185.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.