Legal & General Group Plc Has $84.48 Million Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,345,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935,594 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in NIO were worth $84,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NIO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in NIO by 592.2% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in NIO by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

NYSE NIO opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

