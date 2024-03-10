Legal & General Group Plc Has $88.73 Million Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693,396 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.87% of Credicorp worth $88,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 41.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

Credicorp Price Performance

NYSE BAP opened at $175.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.97. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.42 and a 12-month high of $176.14.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 14.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

