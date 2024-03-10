Legal & General Group Plc Has $93.77 Million Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,102 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Okta were worth $93,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Okta by 7.7% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,599,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,392,000 after buying an additional 113,994 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Okta by 18.7% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter worth $1,223,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Okta by 1,042.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 210,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,197,000 after purchasing an additional 192,513 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

Okta Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $110.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.67. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,577. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

