Legal & General Group Plc Invests $94.03 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,682,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,030,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 572.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913,107 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Kenvue by 227.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kenvue by 615.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,576,681 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 379.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,912,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972,089 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $333,564,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $20.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.