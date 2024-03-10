Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,263,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,844 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $88,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,604,000 after purchasing an additional 218,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,385,000 after purchasing an additional 108,521 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,405,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,465,000 after purchasing an additional 68,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 10.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,252,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,911,000 after purchasing an additional 318,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $85.19 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.25.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

