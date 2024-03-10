Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,168 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.66% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $85,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,260,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after acquiring an additional 874,617 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,138,000 after acquiring an additional 448,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $91.48 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day moving average of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

View Our Latest Report on SWK

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.