Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77,116 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.60% of Textron worth $91,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Textron by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,357,000 after acquiring an additional 42,749 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,271,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,656,000 after buying an additional 230,560 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after buying an additional 156,719 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $92.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.75%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

