Legal & General Group Plc Sells 103,472 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,355,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103,472 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.68% of International Paper worth $83,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 5.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 24.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 35.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,035,000 after acquiring an additional 777,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 42,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $242,764. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:IP opened at $36.24 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

