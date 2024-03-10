Legal & General Group Plc Sells 12,677 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,677 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $90,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,585,342,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,086,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $792,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $698,325,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $425.98 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $431.25 and a 200-day moving average of $414.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,528,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,528,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,672 shares of company stock worth $28,030,752. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

