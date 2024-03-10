Legal & General Group Plc Sells 25,466 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,466 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.61% of Avery Dennison worth $89,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $215.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $219.57.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $1,775,396.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,878,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $1,775,396.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,479 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,099. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

